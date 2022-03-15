The Monroe County Sheriff's Office recently announced the promotions of Corrections Lieutenant Chad Cupp, Chief Deputy Chad Zeunen, Sergeant Nicole Sottile, Sergeant Mike Bomia and Lieutenant Brian Francisco.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough recently announced the retirements of Chief Deputy Dave Buchko, Lt. Scott Hedger and Correctional Officer Matt Frazer.

Several individuals were promoted due to the retirements.

Corrections Lt. Chad Zeunen was promoted to Chief Deputy to replace Dave Buchko. Chief Deputy Zeunen started with the sheriff’s office in 1995 as a correctional officer and was promoted to Corrections Lieutenant January of 2021. Chief Deputy Zeunen and his wife Kelly reside in Temperance with their two daughters.

Sgt. Brian Francisco was promoted to lieutenant to replace Scott Hedger. Lt. Francisco started with the Sheriff’s Office in 2003 as a deputy sheriff. Lt. Francisco and his wife Jenny reside in Monroe.

Corrections Sgt. Chad Cupp was promoted to Corrections Lt. to replace Chad Zeunen. Lt. Cupp started with the sheriff’s office in 2005 as a correctional officer; he resides in Monroe with his wife Theresa and their two children.

Deputy Mike Bomia was promoted to sergeant to replace Sgt. Francisco. Deputy Bomia started with the sheriff’s office in 2005 as a deputy sheriff. Sgt. Bomia resides in Bedford with his wife Niki and their two children. One adult son lives in South Carolina.

Corrections Officer Nicole Sottile was promoted to Sgt. to replace Sgt. Chad Cupp. Officer Sottile started with the sheriff’s in 2007 as a deputy sheriff, but was transferred to the Corrections Division due to budget cuts. Sgt. Sottile lives in Monroe with her husband Ryan and their two children.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County Sheriff's Office announces retirements, promotions