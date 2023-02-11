Monroe County Sheriff's Office brings back Valentine's Day Weekend Special

Last year's Valentine’s Day Weekend Special by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was so successful that it's back for 2023.

"Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs or weapons in the vehicle?" the sheriff's office asked in a news release. "Give us a call with their location and we will take care of the rest."

The Valentine’s Day Weekend Special "starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay with luxurious accommodations and a professional glamour shot that may be posted online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a very special Valentine dinner," the release said.

Of course, those descriptions are of, in order, handcuffs, a ride in a patrol vehicle, a stay at the Monroe County Jail, a mugshot and dinner at the jail.

"We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals," the sheriff's office said. "We do not blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up! Operators are standing by at 734-243-7070!"

Last year was the first time the sheriff's office offered its Valentine's special. It resulted in 88 arrests over a seven-day period: 35 women and 53 men. The apprehensions included 49 warrant arrests, 39 felony charges and 49 misdemeanor charges. Some of the individuals arrested were charged with additional crimes.

The initiative was conceived by the Boyle County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office.

