ERIE TWP. — Law enforcement officers in Monroe County caught a driver who fled Flat Rock police early Saturday morning.

Monroe County Central Dispatch was notified by Flat Rock police at 3:05 a.m. Saturday that they were in pursuit of a Ford Fusion southbound on Interstate 75 going into Monroe County. The vehicle was reported to have fled from the scene of a traffic stop by Flat Rock officers and was traveling at high speeds, a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff's deputies responded and began to set up along I-75.

As the suspect vehicle continued southbound on I-75 near Laplaisance Road, several Monroe County deputies joined the pursuit to assist Flat Rock officers. Once near South Otter Creek Road, Flat Rock police ended the pursuit after losing sight of the suspect vehicle due to the high speeds.

K9 Arlo of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on Saturday found a man who was reported to have fled a traffic stop in Flat Rock.

Several minutes later, Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Graham was checking the area and located the suspect vehicle parked on the right shoulder of southbound I-75 at the Summit Street overpass, the release said. Upon Graham pulling behind the vehicle, the male driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot westbound into a wooded area. Responding deputies and Michigan State Police troopers set up a perimeter, while Monroe County K-9 handler Deputy Danny Greenwood and his police service dog Arlo were called to the scene. Shortly after arriving, Arlo located the suspect hiding in the area, and he was taken into custody without any further incident.

The suspect, a 46-year-old man from South Lyon, was turned over to the custody of the Flat Rock Police Department, who arrested him on fleeing and eluding charges.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County Sheriff's Office dog finds pursuit suspect