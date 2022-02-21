Corrections Officer Robar and Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office recently announced the hiring of a new corrections officer.

Corrections Officer Robar was born in Garden City, Michigan and raised in Crestwood, Kentucky. He graduated from Ida High School and attended Monroe County Community College to pursue a career in Civil Engineering. After realizing that law enforcement was his passion, he decided to actively pursue this career field.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County Sheriff's office hires new corrections officer