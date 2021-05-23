Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigates attempted homicide

May 23—One man was shot multiple times Saturday night in Milan Township in what Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough described as an attempted homicide.

At 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Milan Beach, according to the sheriff's office. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old Ohio man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Officers believe a fight occurred prior to the shooting between the victim and suspect, according to the sheriff's office. Witnesses told officers that a black SUV fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

While searching the area, Sheriff's Deputy Curtis Lewis found a vehicle traveling south on US 23 that matched the description provided by witnesses, according to the sheriff's office. Upon initiating a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and led officers on a pursuit until eventually the vehicle was stopped on Sylvania Petersburg Road in Whiteford Township.

Both the driver, a 24-year-old Warren man, and passenger, a 22-year-old Taylor man, were taken into custody. Charges have not yet been filed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530.