The public is being asked to help identify a man who fled a traffic stop Sunday morning, and who is believed to be involved in a series of crimes committed in the western portion of Monroe County over the past month.

Update:Adrian man arrested after recreational vehicle thefts

According to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a newer model, charcoal gray Dodge Ram 2500 quad cab pick-up truck in the area of M-50 and US-23 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle and its driver are believed to be involved in the theft of multiple snowmobiles and enclosed trailers from a storage facility in Dundee Township.

After a brief interaction with police, the driver reportedly fled the scene in the vehicle, which had an invalid Michigan Dealer plate of 03D455 attached to the rear bumper. During the stop, the driver reportedly provided false identification. He was last seen driving at a high rate of speed along southbound Petersburg Road, near Brewer Road in Dundee Township.

The truck has chrome rims, a hard bed cover, diesel engine, and a dark-colored plastic cover over the rear license plate. The driver is described as a middle-aged male with dark hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball-style hat and a dark t-shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or his vehicle is asked to contact the Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070, or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7430.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County Sheriff's office searching for man who fled traffic stop