Monroe County Sheriff's Office seeks suspect in assault with a firearm

Tips are sought about the whereabouts of a man accused of being involved in an assault with a firearm that occurred Friday evening in Monroe Township.

Keyvonte Tyrell Adams

Keyvonte Tyrell Adams, 19, has been identified as a suspect involved in the incident that Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Briarwood Trail, within the Oakridge Estates Mobile Home Park.

Sheriff's detectives believe Adams may still be in the area of Monroe Township or the city of Monroe, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Goodnough asks people to call 911 immediately if they see Adams or if anyone has information on his location. People should not approach him or attempt to take action on their own. Adams should be considered armed and dangerous, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives from the sheriff’s office are actively following up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP (800-773-2587) or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.org.

