Monroe County treasurer answers property tax questions

Jesse Stanford, Monroe County treasurer, talks about property taxes.

“As county treasurer, keeping Monroe County residents in their homes is one of my top priorities. I feel that educating the public on the property tax and foreclosure process is the best way to help my constituents,” Stanford said. “Paying tax bills on time to your city/township/village is always the best practice, because additional fees are not added on. I understand this is not always possible. With the winter 2022 taxes being released, I feel that this is a good time to remind taxpayers about the process.”

Stanford answers some of the most frequently asked questions asked about property taxes and the foreclosure process in Michigan and Monroe County:

When does the winter 2022 property tax bill come out? The first week of December.

When is the winter property tax bill due? Feb. 14, 2023.

Can I pay after Feb. 14? Yes, you can pay your city/township winter and summer bills late up to up to Feb. 28 with additional fees.

If 2022 taxes are not paid by Feb. 28, 2023, they become delinquent and get transferred to the county treasurer, where state mandated additional fees and interest are added to the tax bill.

I didn’t receive my tax bill, am I still liable for the tax? Yes, state law holds property owners responsible for paying their property taxes. Not receiving a tax bill does not alleviate the tax burden. If you have not received a tax bill or have received late bills, you should check with your local treasurer or assessor to confirm that they have the correct owner’s name and address for billing purposes.

What if I don’t pay my property taxes? If property taxes are not paid by the end of the March three years after the issuance of the original bills, ownership rights are terminated, the property becomes owned by the county treasurer, where it usually will be put up for a public auction and sold to the highest bidder. For example, the very last day to pay on 2022 taxes is March 31, 2025.

How many property tax bills are there per year? If you live in a village, there are three tax bills. There is a summer village bill, summer township bill and a winter township bill. Note that 2022 summer village taxes have already been sent to the county treasurer’s office.

If you do not live in a village, there are two tax bills. There is a city/township summer bill and a city/township winter bill.

Summer city/township bills can still be paid at the local unit until Feb. 28, late fees apply.

I have previous taxes owing for the 2020 and/or 2021 tax year, what dates do I need to be aware of? 2020 taxes will foreclose on April 1, 2023, property rights expire if taxes are not paid to the county treasurer by March 31, 2023.

2021 taxes will enter forfeiture March 1, 2023. This means $235 in state-mandated fees will be added to the tax bill, and interest will begin to accrue at a higher rate. The last day to pay 2021 taxes to the county treasurer is March 31, 2024.

I am having a difficult time paying my taxes, what should I do? If you are having trouble paying your taxes, please contact our office at 734-240-7365. We can evaluate the situation and guide you towards help. We may also be able to provide a one-year hardship extension. Hardship extensions do not stop interest and fees from accruing, but they can provide more time to pay owed property taxes.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Property tax questions answered