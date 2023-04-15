Monroe County's unemployment rate unchanged in February

Monroe County’s unemployment rate in February was unchanged from January.

February’s jobless rate was 5.1%, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. The statewide unemployment rate was 4.6% in February, down from 4.8% in January.

In February 2022, Monroe County’s unemployment rate was 6.2% and the state’s rate was 4.9%

More than 700 people were added to the state’s count of Monroe County’s workforce, which was 75,343 in February.

“Labor force levels were up across all regions in February,” Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, said in the release. “Changes in regional unemployment rates were mixed over the month.”

Forty-four Michigan counties demonstrated unemployment rate increases over the month, while 22 counties exhibited rate decreases and 17 county rates remained unchanged. Jobless rates rose in 63 Michigan counties over the year.

Monroe County’s Michigan neighbors reflected the mixed results in the state. Lenawee County’s unemployment rate edged up to 5.1% in February from 5% in January. Washtenaw County stayed at 3.5%, and Wayne County dropped from 4.9% to 4.4%.

Oakland County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.9%. Mackinac County had the highest at 22.7%

According to the state data, Monroe County had 71,465 people considered to be employed in February, up from 70,794 in January, and 3,878 were counted as unemployed, up from 3,837 in January.

Michigan not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment rose by 37,000, or 0.9%, over the month, according to the monthly survey of employers. The majority of this increase came from job gains in the state’s government sector, which grew by 20,000.

At a glance

The state of Michigan released the following unemployment rates for area counties in February:

Lenawee County: 5.1%

Monroe County: 5.1%

Washtenaw County: 3.5%

Wayne County: 4.4%

SOURCE: Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Monroe County's unemployment rate unchanged in February