Monroe court staff seeks new way to fund public defender post after big state funding cut

After state officials unexpectedly cut Monroe County's annual pretrial services grant by half for 2022, county court employees were left scrambling to make up the rest of the funding or lose an entire public defender.

"We need every attorney we've got," Karen Wrenbeck, a deputy public defender who is also running for a Monroe Circuit Court judge position, told The Herald-Times.

Through Monroe County's pretrial services program, defendants are often represented by a public defender at the earliest stages. During the pretrial period, a public defender is tasked with advocating for a defendant's rights, such as for pretrial release, and explaining how court proceedings work at the preliminary stages.

Each public defender tends to have an average of 200 open cases, some of which may involve a single defendant. The caseload sounds staggering, but it's considered manageable by the current fleet of 16 attorneys in the county's public defender office. However, it's a delicate balance of workload where even one attorney's absence is felt by their colleagues.

With funding for one public defender's position due to run out by mid-February, Monroe County's public defender office is developing creative solutions to keep its staff intact, at least for this year.

Last minute cut stuns county employees

In the late afternoon of Dec. 30, chief probation officer Linda Brady and assistant chief probation officer Troy Hatfield gawked at a new email in their inbox.

For the past five years, the county's probation department has housed the Monroe Circuit Court Pretrial Services program. The division uses risk assessment tools and court personnel to provide clarity and context to a judge's release decisions and encourage defendants to show up for their pretrial appearances in court.

Until this year, Monroe County has been one of only 11 counties selected by the Indiana Supreme Court to pilot this local pretrial services program.

The pretrial services program is designed to provide information to the court that will determine appropriate release conditions for a defendant while also ensuring the defendant will be not be a risk to public safety and will be able to meet their obligations, including court appearances. The program aims to keep the defendant informed about their case and ensure the defendant does not obtain new criminal charges during the pretrial stage.

"(The judges) take other factors into account like the person's current offense (and) their criminal history, which our pretrial staff pulls together for the court," Brady explained.

Brady and Hatfield stressed the importance of having fair assessment measures that promote pretrial release for defendants who do not pose a risk to the community.

As Hatfield described, the longer a defendant remains in custody during the pretrial period, the greater the likelihood they will lose many of their social ties — they could lose their job, they might be unable to pay their rent, they could begin to have a strained relationship with their family.

Hatfield referenced pretrial criminal justice research commissioned by the Laura and John Arnold Foundation, which found defendants who are held in detention for the entire pretrial period are four times more likely to be sentenced to jail and are three times more likely to have a longer jail sentence than those who have had a pretrial release at some point.

Defendants in the county's pretrial services program are 2.4 times more likely to be released on their own recognizance, often within three days of their arrest.

Since its inception in 2016, the program has served 9,420 defendants. The program recorded about a 92% appearance rate at pretrial hearings for released defendants. Almost 90% of low-risk released defendants complete the pretrial period without any new arrests.

The pretrial services program allows defendants to ask for a public defender to represent them at the earliest stages, such as an initial hearing. A public defender will advocate for a defendant's rights and answer any early questions a defendant might have about court procedure.

In addition to a public defender, the program uses an updated case management system and new court personnel such as pretrial probation officers. While the other court personnel are mostly funded through a separate grant, the public defender work is funded entirely by the Indiana Supreme Court grant.

Since 2016, Monroe County has received nearly $800,000 for pretrial services from the state. For 2022, Monroe County officials requested $183,390 with the expectation they would receive around that amount. However, two days before the 2022 grant funding was to take effect, Brady and Hatfield were notified via email of Monroe's grant allocation.

"It was a shock, to say the least," Hatfield said.

This year, Monroe County's pretrial services program received $92,038 in total, a nearly 50% cut from what county employees had requested.

Hatfield and Brady didn't receive advance notice or any reasoning for the drastic shortage, though a big difference this year was the program is now out of its pilot stage. For 2022, the application process for the state's pretrial grants was opened to any of Indiana's 92 counties with a certified pretrial services program or that have at least applied for certification. That means for the first time, the Indiana Supreme Court had 32 applicants rather than the original 11.

"I am sure we're not alone with counties' (funding) getting cut," Brady said.

Out of Monroe's 2022 pretrial service funding, around $15,000 was allocated for the deputy public defender position. It's a small fraction of Monroe's original request of $99,507 for that post.

Public defender: rights advocate, support system

In 2021, attorneys from the county's public defenders office were assigned 70% of the criminal cases filed in Monroe Circuit Court. While defendants can hire a private attorney or, more rarely, represent themselves, it's more common for a defendant to ask for a public defender.

At an initial hearing, a judge makes sure the defendant knows their charges. Prior to a pretrial services program, public defenders didn't typically attend a defendant's initial hearing. More often, they would attend a defendant's bail review hearing to begin advocating for release.

"Since pretrial release has started, that conversation just happens earlier. It really happens more at initial hearings about, 'Would the court consider releasing this person with certain conditions?' or whatever," Wrenbeck said. "We have generally fewer of those bail review hearings set because we are talking about this at an earlier stage."

Wrenbeck has been a deputy public defender with the Monroe Circuit Court since 2014. During the pretrial period, many defendants don't know how the court system works, she said, and those initial proceedings are a learning curve that can leave them overly anxious. A public defender answers logistical questions the defendant may have so they feel more confident about the process.

The public defender also acts a "gatekeeper" between the defendant and the judge, Wrenbeck said. If a defendant has something they want the court to know, such as having a warrant in another county, the public defender can tell the judge as soon as possible.

At a meeting with the Monroe County Council, chief public defender Michael Hunt expressed disappointment at the funding shortage for the public defender position.

"I think all the statistics show that everybody comes out better if you have, let's say, equal sides in the courtroom," Hunt said at the meeting, referencing that the judge and prosecutor are always at these first appearance hearings.

This instance could be a defendant's first time in court, so having a public defender there to answer questions and assist them in presenting their case is vital, Hunt said.

While a more populous county might have a public defender who only provides pretrial service, Monroe County's public defenders work on all types of cases. With the elimination of most of the funding for one position, Monroe Circuit Court would lose an entire full-time public defender.

Solutions for this year

The county's public defender office will fund the balance of the deputy public defender position throughout this year.

According to Wrenbeck, the office will shift funds from other areas of its current budget. For example, the office's training costs have been lower than previous years as more educational courses and seminars are being conducted via Zoom since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In addition, the office recently received a grant from the Indiana Public Defender Commission that will fully reimburse any money spent on Child in Need of Services cases, which frees up more funding for the position as well.

Brady and Hatfield said they have also sent a request to use carryover funding from last year's grant; they have not received a response from the state yet.

These are not permanent solutions, but it gives court personnel additional time to identify an alternative source of future funding.

Hatfield said it's still unclear whether the reduced funding from the pretrial services grant is permanent. Without that grant funding, the public defender's office must look at other solutions such as potentially adding the full cost of the position into its 2023 budget.

Whatever the solution may be, the public defenders office won't let the position go — not without a fight.

"We really, definitely want to keep that (position) because we want to try to keep our caseload manageable so that we can offer the best sort of service to our clients and not make them feel that their attorneys are too busy for them or too overworked," Wrenbeck said.

