Monroe deputy arrests man with illegal firearm near I-75

FRENCHTOWN TWP. — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies took an illegal firearm off the streets late Monday night during a routine traffic stop.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported Tuesday, Dec. 12, that a deputy working traffic enforcement in Frenchtown Township conducted a traffic stop for no insurance at 10:57 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, on North Dixie Highway near I-75.

The driver of the vehicle informed the deputy upon contact that he had a loaded, unregistered handgun in his possession and was taken into custody on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony.

The case remains under investigation by Deputy Sheriff Jacob Llewellyn of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Uniform Services Division. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7710.

