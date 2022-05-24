Monroe family’s home riddled with bullet holes; police look for possible suspect

A Monroe family’s home is riddled with bullet holes after they say someone shot into it two nights in a row. Police have announced a possible suspect in the case, but still have not made any arrests.

Parents say their children are traumatized from the incident.

“We were all here sleeping and just gunshots rang out,” a man told Channel 9.

While he didn’t want to show his face, he’s determined to find the person who shot into his home last month with his wife and five grandchildren inside.

He said it happened once on April 24, and then again a day later. You can still see the bullet holes -- the glass from the front door is shot out and there are bullet holes throughout the rest of the home, and even in his cars.

The grandfather said police recovered at least 25 rounds.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but he says the children are traumatized.

“They’re just frightened of any loud noises, and it’s hard to settle them down because they think someone is shooting at the house again,” he said.

Right now, police have warrants out for Isaiah Huntley. They want to talk to him about three shootings that may be connected to a domestic violence case.

The family just wants him caught.

“This is something that no one should excuse, no family should have to live in fear of someone coming to shoot into their house, especially kids,” the grandfather told Channel 9.

Right now, Union County Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $5,000 reward for the arrest of Isaiah Huntley. If you see him or know where he is, call police.

