Monroe fatal fire under investigation

Jan. 23—MONROE — Several organizations are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Jan. 16 at 4485 Middle Road, according to investigators with the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office and the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office.

Monroe Fire Chief Jason Coy said the fire was called in at 4:28 a.m., and firefighters arrived at 4:42 a.m.

"When they arrived on site the house was fully involved," he said.

Coy said the walls collapsed before they arrived and firefighters could not make an entry to the building, which they thought was abandoned.

Upon a search of the building, a body was found inside the structure and the Ashtabula County Coroner was called at 8:21 a.m., Coy said. He said it was later learned a 75-year old man may have been living in the house.

"I can confirm the fire at 4485 Middle Road, Monroe Township, is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau...This investigation is ongoing and I have no other details to share at this time," said Andy Ellinger, a senior public information officer for the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Ashtabula County Coroner's Office Chief Investigator Amber Stewart confirmed the fatality and investigation. She said a body was found after the fire and it was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification of the body.

She said the investigation is ongoing.

Coy said firefighters from Monroe, Sheffield, Kingsville, Pierpont and Plymouth fire departments assisted in fighting the fire.