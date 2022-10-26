Monroe fire chief charged with stealing money from department

The chief of Monroe Fire District No. 2 is accused of using more than $2,000 of department funds for personal expenses.

James Carbin III, 55, of Millstone, was charged with theft by deception and theft of services, both third-degree crimes, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Wednesday.

According to the prosecutor’s office, in February, commissioners of Monroe Fire District No. 2 noticed discrepancies with their financial invoices, where taxes were being paid on items that were tax-exempt entities. An internal investigation indicated Carbin was allegedly purchasing personal items with fire department funds, the prosecutor's office said.

Carbin was placed on administrative leave in April and remains suspended without pay, the prosecutor's office said.

Carbin allegedly purchased at least $2,173.20 worth of personal items with fire department funds, an investigation by Prosecutor's Office Detective Marcus Goode determined.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Carbin allegedly also directed on-duty firefighters under his supervision to complete work outside of their job duties for his personal benefit, the prosecutor’s office said.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Goode at 732-745-4274.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Monroe NJ Fire Chief James Carbin III charged with theft