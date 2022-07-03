Monroe High hires two new assistant principals

Monroe Public Schools logo

Monroe High School recently announced the hiring of two new assistant principals.

Mandi Bomia and Bryant Weems have been selected as the school's new assistant principals, according to a message sent out to district staff and families by the school's principal, Steve Pollzzie.

We are very excited to have them as part of our Monroe Trojan family," Pollzzie wrote. "Continue to enjoy your summer and I cannot wait to see everyone in the fall."

Bomia earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Central Michigan University, and her Master of Arts in Reading from Eastern Michigan University. She was hired by Monroe Public Schools in 2003 as a Math and English Language Arts teacher at Cantrick Middle School.

In 2009 Bomia became part of the Monroe Middle School team, and she has served as the MMS School Improvement Coach for the past five years. During her time in the district, she has also coached volleyball, girls’ basketball, and softball.

"She is an exceptional educator with nearly two decades of experience at the secondary level," Pollzzie wrote.

Weems holds a B.A. in Management and Organization Development from Spring Arbor University, a Master of Arts in Special Education from the University of Phoenix, and an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Oakland University. He taught special education at Romulus Community Schools before working at Ann Arbor Public Schools as a teacher consultant and summer academy principal. Most recently, he served as the Assistant Principal at River Rouge High School the past year.

