Monroe infrastructure requests: Here are the capital projects prioritized for 2022 and 2023

The City of Monroe has an extensive list of capital improvement projects prioritized for 2022 and 2023.

At the top of the list of civic projects is the sewer trunkline between Standifer Street and Texas Avenue. One of the major sewer lines in the city, the Standifer-Texas trunkline, which transports waste water to the municipal wastewater treatment plant, is currently experiencing structural issues estimated at 9,000 feet.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis announced $5 million was secured in funding for improvements to the line on Feb. 16. The total cost for improvements to the Texas-Standifer trunkline is $12 million.

Ellis said without fixing the line immediately the city could potentially run into an issue in the future because the city will lack the capacity to do it.

"We all understand that economic development is a quality of life piece as well because that means opportunity for our citizens," Ellis said. "These are other infrastructure issues that face our qualify of life as well. The City of Monroe recently began to address this with an emergency project with 1,400 linear feet of the trunk line immediately upstream of the Texas-Standifer high surface station. This project was an emergency project that totaled at $3.5 million and that's underway right now."

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis said the projects, with help from local state delegates, will help to close the gap in funding for the city's critical infrastructure issues.

The project is just one of several major projects in the works. Here are some capital requests that are prioritized for 2022 and 2023. These projects are specifically geared towards water, sewage, drainage and road improvements.

Priority 1

Projects that funding is a continuation of an existing cash line of credit.

Kansas Lane/Kansas Garrett Interchange Improvements – Planning, engineering, right of way, utilities and construction: $9,900,200. Request was approved by the State Bond Commission.

George Street Pump Station Improvements including Generations and Auxiliary Pump – Planning, engineering, design, right of way, utilities and construction: $200,000 and $175,000 in state general funds. Request was approved by the State Bond Commission in 2021.

Priority 2

Projects that must receive a cash line of credit from the State Bond Commission in the year it is appropriated in order to be considered approved funding for the project.

Replace sewer trunkline between Standifer Street and Texas Avenue high service lift station: $4,448,700

US–165 Business Connector (Ticheli Road): $2,2550,000

West Parkview Drainage Improvements, including trunk lines, – planning, engineering, right of way, utilities and construction: $1.5 million

I–20 South Frontage Road Drainage Improvements: $2.2 million

Power Redundancy/Resiliency installations for sewer lift station: $500,000

Power Redundancy/Resiliency installation for storm water pump stations: $1.5 million

Young's Bayou Enhancement of Channel Capacity: $500,000

New Downtown Intermodal Facility – planning, design, right of way, utilities and construction: $1 million and $4 million of federal funds

Priority 3

Projects that must receive a non-cash line of credit from the State Bond Commission in order to be considered approved funding for the project.

Kansas Lane/Kansas Garrett Interchange Improvements – planning, engineering, right of way, utilities and construction: $19.1 million

Replace sewer line trunkline between Standifer Street and Texas Avenue high service lift stations: $4,497,195

Georgia Street Pump Station Improvements including generators and auxiliary pumps – planning, engineering, right of way, utilities and construction: $1.8 million

West Parkview Drainage Improvements including trunk lines – planning, engineering, right of way, utilities and construction: $1.5 million

I–20 South Frontage Road Drainage Improvements: $3 million

Power Redundancy/Resiliency installations for sewer lift station: $9 million

River Pump – water treatment planning, engineering and construction: $2.8 million

