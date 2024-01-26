Monroe issues flood warning: What you need to know

MONROE — The City of Monroe has issued a flood warning, in effect until futher notice.

Minor flooding is occurring near the River Raisin in the city.

An ice jam in the River Raisin is shown. Ice jams are causing minor flooding now in the city of Monroe.

"At 9 feet, flooding begins at the Monroe YMCA. At 9.5 feet, several homes flooded on the western edge of Monroe," the city said in an email. "The good news is that water has receded from several residential streets that were closed due to flooding Friday morning, and the river is flowing again under the Monroe Street bridge. However, there are still areas of concern that the city is watching closely. Ice is jammed west of the Winchester Street bridge."

If needed, streets will be closed because of flooding. Street typically affected when ice becomes jammed are East Elm Avenue from Maple to Mason Run Blvd. and East Front Street from Wadsworth to Kentucky.

On Friday morning, the gauge behind the Monroe Water Filtration Plant showed the stage was 9 feet, which is flood stage, the city said.

"We are closely monitoring the rapidly changing conditions on the River Raisin," the city said.

For immediate assistance, call 911 or for non-emergencies, call 734-241-3300.

For updates, visit facebook.com/TheCityOfMonroeMichigan.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe City issues flood warning