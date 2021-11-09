Monroe juvenile arrested in connection with Saturday shooting
A Monroe juvenile was charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder in connection with a shooting Saturday, authorities said Tuesday.
According to police, the shooting occurred on the 400 block of DeSiard Street and left two other juveniles injured.
The initial investigation showed that a fight occurred within the group of juveniles and shots were fired. A 16-year-old and an 11-year-old were wounded. They were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The juvenile suspect was booked into Green Oaks Detention Center and charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder.
This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Monroe juvenile arrested for Nov. 6 shooting