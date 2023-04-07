Monroe man accused of shooting at officers in February in custody

File logo

A Monroe man accused of shooting at three Monroe Police officers in February was arrested Thursday after evading custody for months.

Isszvian Webb, 19 of Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, resisting an officer, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce and three counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer.

According to authorities, Monroe officers spotted a gold Chevy Suburban driving through a stop sign at the intersection of Bethune and Peters Streets on Thursday evening. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and observed several occupants within the vehicle.

While instructing the occupants to exit the vehicle, authorities identified Webb in the left rear passenger seat. Webb proceeded to climb into the vehicle's driver's seat and place it into reverse, backing into a police unit. Webb then placed the vehicle into drive and began to travel towards a residence on Bethune Street but reversed and backed into the police unit for a second time.

Webb then proceeded to travel southbound on Bethune Street, and eastbound on Thomas Street and accelerated up to 60 mph. He continued traveling eastbound on Conover Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Burg Jones Lane and Conover Street.

Webb almost struck a bicyclist traveling southbound on Burg Jones Lane and proceeded to jump out of the moving vehicle at the intersection of Conover and Tripp Streets. He then ran northbound through the field on Tripp Street.

Despite verbal commands towards Webb, he continued to flee until he was apprehended in a field located behind 2030 Short Thomas St. After asking Webb for his name, he gave authorities the wrong name and refused to provide his real name.

Upon being booked at OCC, authorities were informed that the vehicle Webb was in possession of was stolen.

