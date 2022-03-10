Monroe man arrested, charged with 10 counts of child pornography

A Monroe man faces charges in connection with child pornography.

Ryan Mitchell Jones, 34, of Monroe was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The following information comes from the affidavit for arrest warrant issued by the Fourth Judicial District Court.

On Jan. 4, agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit reviewed a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children containing information regarding possible possession and distribution of pornography involving juveniles. The report from NCME showed that a Kik Messenger account, used by the email ryanjonzyjones@gmail.com, was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

The content discovered in the report included images of an underage female by an adult female, an underage female engaging in sexual activity with an adult male, and an underage female nude filmed with another underage female.

Agents obtained search warrants for the Kik and Google accounts used by the email ryanjonzyjones@gmail.com on Jan. 12 and Jan. 14, respectively. Agents discovered content that included sexual activity involving juvenile females and males who are believed to be under the age of 13.

Videos and images of a white adult male were compared to a Louisiana driver's license of Jones.

Agents confirmed Jones occupied an apartment apartment at 2703 Sterlington Rd. on Monday. Jones was arrested by Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office deputies and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center on Wednesday. Bail was set at $10,000.

