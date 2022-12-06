Monroe man arrested in connection to two fentanyl-related overdoses

A Monroe man faces charges in connection to two fatal fentanyl overdoses that occurred on Saturday.

Jarrell Walker, 47 of Monroe, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 3, and charged with two counts of negligent homicide, prohibited acts schedule III, possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

On Saturday, authorities responded to a suspicious death at 507 McClendon Street. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased Black male, who showed signs of a possible overdose. According to authorities, an informant provided information to Monroe detectives that the deceased stated he was given a white powder by Walker.

While authorities were investigating the crime scene on McClendon, dispatchers called in another possible overdose on Washington Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased white female inside the doorway to the apartment. Officers located Walker, as well as Carl Staten and Lonnie Ruffin. State and Ruffin, who both had active warrants, were taken into custody, along with Walker, who was regarded as a suspect in both overdoses.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the Washington Street scene, where they found a black cylindrical canister with a clear plastic bag inside containing a beige powder suspected to heroin, as well as six suspected crystal meth shards. The canister was located in a full dirty clothes hamper in the bathroom closet about halfway down with dirty clothes on top. Officers also found one broken glass crack pipe, one glass crack pipe with a bulb on the end, one lighter, one plastic bag that contained one-and-a-half white circular, possibly Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, and a package of razor blades.

During the investigation, authorities received information from multiple sources that Walker provided both victims with a beige powdery substance prior to both victims becoming unresponsive before dying. According to witnesses, the heroine was inside a black cylindrical canister.

Authorities asked Walker if he'd previously used heroine, which he denied, but admitted to using methamphetamine on Thursday at an unknown time. Walker described to authorities how he uses methamphetamines as smoking it from a crystal pipe with a large bulb on the end. Walker also admitted to possessing heroine and giving the heroine to the two deceased victims.

Walker was taken into custody at Ouachita Correctional Center. HIs bail is set to $109,500.

