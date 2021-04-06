Monroe man arrested after deputies find woman dead in apartment

National Review

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday blasted Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the 2021 All-Star game from Atlanta over a new voting law and relocate the game to Colorado, which has some similar and even more restrictive voting laws. On Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that after “thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance” he had decided that the “best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” Manfred said MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” According to the Associated Press, the MLB plans to move the game to Denver’s Coors Field. “Georgia has 17 days of in-person early voting including two optional Sundays, Colorado has 15,” Kemp said in an appearance on Fox News. “So what I’m being told, they also have a photo ID requirement. So it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.” While Georgia requires identification for all in-person and absentee voting, Colorado law requires identification for in-person voting and first-time mail-in voters may be required to include a copy of their ID with their ballot. After first-time mail-in votes, Colorado uses signature matching for absentee ballots. Georgia voters without ID can use the last four digits of their social security number, a utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or another government document with their name and address on it, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office. Colorado automatically sends absentee ballots to all registered voters; Georgia sends the ballots only upon request in order to prevent sending ballots to the wrong address or to those no longer eligible to vote. Kemp also called President Biden’s appearance at the NCAA championship game in Indiana “so hypocritical” as the governor said the state is “the birthplace for the photo ID requirement.” MLB moved the All-Star game after Biden told ESPN that he would “strongly support” moving the July 13 game because of the law he described as “Jim Crow on steroids.”