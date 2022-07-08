Monroe man arrested following girlfriend's death and suicide attempt on Louisville Bridge

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect Friday in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

Jarvis Taylor, 25, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of second degree murder.

Authorities received a call from family members at 4:41 a.m. who said Taylor killed his girlfriend at a residence on Woodale Drive in Monroe, according to a news release from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 5:01 a.m. Taylor was located on Louisville Bridge where police say he was contemplating suicide. According to the news release, egotiators from the OPSO, Monroe Police Department and the Monroe Police Department initiated dialogue with the suspect on the bridge.

Taylor was taken into custody following lengthy negotiations around 10:15 a.m., according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

