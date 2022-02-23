Monroe man arrested after Monroe County VIPER Task Force investigation

Christopher Joseph Pack

A Monroe man was arrested on a three-count warrant after he allegedly attempted to meet with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Following an undercover investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Violent Internet Predator & Exploitation Response (VIPER) Task Force, Christoher J. Pack, 33, was arrested and lodged in the county jail.

Pack was arraigned in First District Court on three felony charges of child abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime and children - accosting for immoral purposes. Bond was set at $50,000 and was not posted.

Pack was apprehended after arranging to meet with a 14-year-old female in Frenchtown Township. Anyone with information regarding human trafficking and criminal sexual assault crimes is asked to call the V.I.P.E.R. hotline at (734) 240-7535.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the Michigan State Police, Monroe City Police Department and Monroe Anti Human Trafficking Coalition have continued to support and assist the VIPER Task Force.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe man arrested, charged as predator