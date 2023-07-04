Monroe man arrested after pedestrian struck, killed following fireworks show

A Monroe man has been arrested in connection with the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a pickup Monday night after the fireworks show at Sterling State Park.

The collision happened at about 11 p.m. on State Park Drive southeast of Durocher Street, a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. Witnesses told investigators that David S. Revels II, 35, of Monroe was walking northwest on State Park Drive in the southeast lane of travel. At the time, the southeast lane was being utilized to reduce traffic congestion from vehicles leaving the fireworks display. State Park Drive was controlled by traffic-control barricades and law enforcement officers directing vehicles northeast into the southeast travel lane toward North Dixie Highway.

While walking in the roadway, Revels was struck by a black 2014 Ford F-150 pickup being recklessly operated by a 23-year-old Monroe man who fled from the scene, witnesses told investigators. During the course of the investigation, additional witnesses contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with information identifying the pickup's driver.

Revels was transported to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital where he died from injuries suffered in the collision, the news release said.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was later arrested and lodged in the Monroe County Jail pending formal charges. The sheriff's office did not immediately release his name pending his formal arraignment in 1st District Court, but online jail records identify the suspect as William Clay Cordell.

Members of the Frenchtown Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, and Sterling State Park rangers assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Traffic Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to please call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7274. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP (800-773-2587) or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.org.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe man arrested; pedestrian struck, killed after fireworks show