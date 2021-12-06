Monroe man arrested Sunday after deadly family dispute

A Monroe man was arrested after a Sunday family dispute resulted in a death.

According to information from the Monroe Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Beale Street.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim later died.

Authorities identified the suspect as Laquan Wilson, 21.

According to MPD, a fight occurred prior to the shooting involving the victim, Wilson and a third family member.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wilson reportedly admitted to shooting the victim several times, emptying all the bullets he had in the handgun.

Wilson was arrested at the scene and booked into Ouachita Correction Center on a charge of second-degree murder. His bail has not been set.

