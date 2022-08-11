Monroe man arrested Thursday in connection with July 19 fatal shooting

Monroe Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting on July 19.

Rufus Sellers of Monroe was arrested Thursday morning and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center, charged with second-degree murder, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of North 21st Street in Monroe around 10 p.m. on July 19, according to a news release from the Monroe Police Department.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a victim, identified as Milton Smith, who suffered a gunshot wound to his groin area. Smith was later transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

According to authorities, a domestic incident occurred outside a residence just prior to the shooting. During the investigation, detectives established Sellers as the suspect.

