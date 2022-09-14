Monroe man in custody after shooting at officers, multi-county pursuit

SPRINGPORT TWP. — A Monroe man is in police custody following a multi-county police chase that began in the morning hours of Sept. 13 in Branch County.

Alan James Golematis, 39, was apprehended later that evening in Springport Township.

A news release from the Springport Township Police Department stated they received information that an armed male from Monroe had been involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County where he ran a deputy off the road and shot at them.

Around 7:30 p.m., Golematis was once again being pursued this time by Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies heading north into Albion; the deputies advised that Golematis had once again fired at officers.

The pursuit entered Springport Township shortly thereafter where, in the village of Springport, he fired several more rounds at officers.

The pursuit then continued north into Eaton County.

After several attempts, officers were able to deflate the tires on the vehicle using stop sticks and the vehicle became disabled in the 7000 block of 5-point Highway in Eaton County.

Golematis then fled on foot through several backyards, police said, before he was eventually apprehended. Police found a handgun, knives and brass knuckles on his person and found two shotguns in his vehicle.

Golematis was lodged in the Calhoun County Jail late Tuesday evening on numerous assault and firearms charges. According to police, he will also face charges in Jackson and Branch counties.

In a separate release, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office stated Golematis was suicidal.

A Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy located him in a vehicle on 25½ Mile Road near J Drive South in Albion Township.

The chase went into Jackson, Ingham and Eaton counties.

Golematis has a prior listed address on Gennessee Road in Hillsdale County’s Litchfield Township, just south of the village of Homer.

The Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was reviewing the police report and said it would be filing formal charges Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Monroe man in custody after shooting at officers, multi-county pursuit