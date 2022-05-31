Monroe man dead, another man sought in Alexandria weekend shootings

A Monroe man died and two people were wounded in separate shootings over the Memorial Day weekend in Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department identified the victim as Gil Woods Jr., 41, of Monroe. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Houston Street, off Dallas Avenue.

Police said they received a 911 call about shots being fired around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Woods was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to a news release.

A search is ongoing for an Alexandria man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and another man the next day, according to police.

Fatal hit-and-run: Alexandria woman arrested on 2 charges after bicyclist hit and killed

Sheriff's Office: Rapides inmate dead after 'unprovoked' attack by another inmate

Police are looking for 59-year-old Willie Carradine, according to a news release that reported he shot the woman and man in front of a home in the 1800 block of Monroe Street around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The victims, both in their 50s, were taken to a hospital. The woman's injuries were life-threatening, authorities said.

Both victims are recovering, according to a city spokesman on Tuesday morning.

The department's SWAT searched Carradine's home in the 1900 block of Monroe Street, but he was not found. Warrants on two counts of attempted second-degree murder have been issued for him.

Anyone who has information about either shooting or Carradine is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Monroe man dead, two others wounded in Memorial Day weekend shootings