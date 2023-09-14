Monroe man indicted for attempted enticement, production of child porn

A Monroe County man has been indicted on charges relating to attempted enticement of a minor and attempted production of child pornography, United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, with the Middle District of Pennsylvania, announced Thursday.

According to the indictment, a grand jury charged 49-year-old Kenneth Lesser, of East Stroudsburg, with attempted online enticement, and sexual exploitation of children.

The complaint alleges that Lesser was in communication with an undercover agent, under the impression that they were the mother of a 13-year-old girl, and expressed interest in sexual relations with, and intimate photos of, the fictitious minor.

Lesser was arrested on Aug. 3 at the Bridge Street Apartments in Stroudsburg, where he allegedly planned to meet with the mother and daughter.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: U.S. Attorney: Monroe man sought sex from teen online