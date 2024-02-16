File logo

A Monroe man was sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 homicide on South Eighth Street, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

On Monday, Judge Frederick Jones sentenced Teddrick Jawan Jones to life at hard labor for the February 26, 2021, homicide of Reginald Copning.

The trial occurred over four days in October 2023. Jones was charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jones presided over a bench trial and found defendant guilty as charged on both counts. In addition to life sentence, Jones imposed a term of ten years at hard labor for the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Douglas Walker and BarbaraAnn Holladay Coldiron.

On Feb. 26, 2021, around 11 p.m., the Monroe Police Department was called to a shooting in the 1200 block of South Eighth Street, authorities said. Officers found Copning suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that Jones, then age 32, was a suspect in the shooting and obtained warrants for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shortly before 10 a.m. April 20, 2021, detectives received information that Jones was staying at The Economy Inn on DeSiard Street.

Officers responded to the hotel and located Jones in a room. He was taken into custody without incident and later booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

Bail on some of his charges, which also include unrelated failure-to-appear counts, was set at $15,000.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Monroe man sentenced to life at hard labor for 2021 homicide