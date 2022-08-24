Monroe man shot, injured in bail bond incident

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Monday.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on August 22, Monroe police officers were sent to the 1500 block of 165 South in reference to a shooting. Officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The individual was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Detectives were called to the scene and discovered that several employees of a bail bonds business in Monroe were attempting to apprehend the male who was wanted for a large bond stemming from several charges. During the incident, an altercation occurred as the shooting victim attempted to flee. At that time, bail bondsmen discharged their weapons.

Bail bonds employee Caleb Antley with Attempted Manslaughter in connection with this incident.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Police lights

