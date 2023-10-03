Monroe police arrest two on suspicion of drug dealing and seize drugs and cash

Monroe police on Monday arrested two men on suspicion that they were dealing drugs and seized cash and a variety of narcotics.

At about 2:25 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 0-99 block of East Willow Street to investigate a report of two people in a parking lot walking between cars and soliciting, the Public Safety Department said in a post on Facebook. The caller thought criminal activity was taking place.

Two officers arrived at the scene and located a 39-year-old man from Monroe and 32-year-old man from Adrian, the post said.

"During the interaction, both subjects lied about their names and one subject threw suspected narcotics on the ground," the post said. "In plain view inside one of the subject's cars, Officers located a large quantity of narcotics."

Both men were taken into custody and lodged in the Monroe County Jail without incident, the post said. Police did not identify them, pending their arraignment in First District Court.

At the conclusion of this investigation, officers recovered about 28.6 grams of crack cocaine, 14.8 grams of cocaine, 3.3 grams of heroin and 28 analogue pills. They also seized cash, which was suspected as being profits of narcotics transactions, the post said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Monroe police arrest two men from Adrian, seize drugs and cash