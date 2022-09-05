Several types of illegal drugs, such as ecstasy and methamphetamine, were confiscated from a vehicle on Telegraph Road Saturday.

Monroe Police Officers Lamour and Wilhelm responded to a drug complaint and arrested a parole absconder in the 500 block of N. Telegraph Road, according to the department's Facebook Page.

During a search of his vehicle, officers located and seized 471 grams of methamphetamine, 15 Blue Dolphin ecstasy pills, 222 grams / 328 amphetamine pills and 280 grams of marijuana.

In addition to being lodged as a parole absconder, the suspect was also was lodged on numerous drug related felony charges. Investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe police confiscate drugs, money from vehicle