Monroe Police Department warns community of scammer posing as officer

The Monroe Police Department is warning the community of a new scam after a person claiming to be a police officer called a local business.

The imposter had reached out to the business manager saying they were conducting an internal investigation. The manager was then convinced to send the scammer prepaid debit cards and a PayPal transfer.

Since then, the department has been reminding people that officers do not request personal funds or sensitive information over the phone.

“Help us protect each other by sharing this information,” said a spokesperson. “Awareness is our strongest defense against scams like these.”