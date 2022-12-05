Monroe Police investigates four drug-related deaths

File logo

Monroe Police are investigating four drug-related deaths that occurred over the weekend.

According to a press release, authorities believe the overdoses are related to fentanyl.

Detectives are working to track down the source of the drugs, but in the interim are warning citizens of the deadly effects of this particular strand.

Monroe Police would like to remind everyone that the use of illegal drugs is against the law and any person found in possession of illegal substances will be arrested.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Monroe Police investigate four drug-related deaths