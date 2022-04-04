Monroe Police investigating Saturday morning at nightclub, one person dead

Special to the News-Star
The Monroe Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a Monroe nightclub that left four people injured and one person dead.

According to authorities, the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the parking lot of club Sippers at 100 Sterlington Road.

Two of the victims were listed in critical condition and the two other victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting and more information will be released, including the victim's name as the case progress.

