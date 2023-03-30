Monroe police: Officers hear gunshots, make arrests, recover stolen guns and ammunition

The Monroe Public Safety Department reported Wednesday that officers seized several firearms and ammunition that had been reported stolen and made two arrests.

The arrests were made after two officers heard gunshots in the area of Godfroy and West Noble avenues, the department said in a post on Twitter. The officers arrested one adult male and one juvenile male who were found with firearms from a recent breaking-and-entering case.

The arrests led to the recovery of more firearms and ammunition that had been reported stolen, the post said. The department shared a photo showing three semiautomatic rifles, three semiautomatic pistols, magazines for the weapons and several boxes of ammunition.

"Good work officers," the tweet said.

Monroe County Jail online records show a 22-year-old man was lodged Wednesday at the jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, safe-breaking, first-degree home invasion, receiving and concealing stolen property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

