Monroe police respond to smash-and-grab at pawn shop

Police in Monroe responded to a smash-and-grab burglary at a pawn shop Tuesday morning.

At about 10 a.m., officers were at Pawn Fathers in the 19000 block of US 2, where a black Hyundai was found damaged and abandoned.

The driver of the Hyundai smashed into the front doors of the pawn shop, stealing undetermined items.

The Hyundai was confirmed as stolen from a nearby hotel.

🚨 ALERT: Monroe Police are investigating a crash-and-grab burglary at a Pawn Shop in the 19000 block of US 2. A black Hyundai sedan was found damaged and abandoned, a confirmed stolen from a nearby hotel. No one in custody. Owner and Detectives are assessing stolen items now. pic.twitter.com/2cofFQ0Mpg — Monroe Police Department (@MonroePolice) February 27, 2024