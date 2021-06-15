Monroe police searching for 'armed and dangerous man' wanted for assault

Jun. 15—UNION — The Monroe County Sheriff's Department was seeking a man Monday who was facing charges including attempted murder, malicious wounding and domestic battery.

Deputies were seeking William Daniel McGuire, 54, according to Chief Deputy James Hylton.

McGuire is "armed and extremely dangerous," Hylton said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department, the West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division is seeking McGuire. A warrant has been obtained for his arrest. McGuire could be driving an older model green Ford Ranger.

M'cGuire is 5-feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 163 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts can contact Monroe County 911 at 304-772-3911.