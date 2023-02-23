Monroe police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of killing man in driveway

The City of Monroe Police Department is looking for a man accused of killing someone in their driveway Wednesday night.

Authorities said at 11:23 p.m., officers received reports of shots fired and a person shot in the area of Green Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old Terrence Gaither of Monroe lying in a driveway with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later identified 24-year-old De’erreist Laquez Crutchfield of Monroe as the suspected shooter.

It is unclear if Crutchfield and Gaither knew each other.

Police obtained a warrant for Crutchfield’s arrest, charging him with murder.

Authorities confirmed that Crutchfield is at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Crutchfield’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact Detective Mitch Studdard at 678-283-5422.

The investigation remains ongoing.

