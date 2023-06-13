Monroe police: Teasing leads to man being stabbed in leg

Monroe police arrested a 65-year-old man Saturday after he reportedly stabbed another man in the leg when he became upset while they were teasing each other.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, a Monroe Public Safety Department officer responded to the Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital emergency department to a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the 900 block of South Monroe Street, a post on the Public Safety Department's Facebook page said.

The officer arrived and met with the victim, identified as a 22-year-old man, who was receiving treatment for a single stab wound to the leg, the post said. The investigation revealed that the victim and suspect, later identified as a 65-year-old man, were teasing each other when the suspect took exception to the behavior. The suspect became angry, removed a pocket knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim once in the leg. This was corroborated by a witness, who observed the entire incident.

Officers checked the area and found the suspect, who was immediately taken into custody and lodged in the Monroe County Jail on felony charges, the post said. The knife used in this incident also was recovered as evidence.

The identity of the suspect was withheld pending arraignment in Monroe County District Court.

