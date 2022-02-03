Monroe Police warn of phony text messages targeting St. Michael's parishioners

The Monroe Police Department is investigating potential scams targeting St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners and others who are receiving text messages.

The Messages claim to be from a Father Kishore Battu, pastor. Police said it's an imposter.

According to police, the scammer has requested money from multiple parishioners, however, no funds were exchanged.

“A report has been filed with the police,” St. Michael Church posted on Facebook. “Please remember that Father will never use text or email to ask for help.”

Police said the best way to combat these types of scams is to question their validity and not provide any information that is sensitive in nature.

For more information, call the MPD at (734) 243-7500.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe Police warn of phony text messages targeting parishioners