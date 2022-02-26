Monroe Public Schools Lifts Mask Mandate Monday: First Selectman

MONROE, CT — Coronavirus cases have dropped significantly in Monroe and Connecticut, prompting local school and town officials to relax mask mandates, according to Monroe First Selectman Ken Kellogg.

Below is Kellogg's Friday announcement:

As I’m sure you know, case rates in Monroe and throughout the state has dropped quickly and steadily. After peaking at an average of over 47 cases per day roughly a month ago, Monroe is currently averaging close to 4 1⁄2 cases per day.

More importantly, the number of hospitalizations in the state – an indicator of the severity of illness – has continued to fall since January, and the current total has returned to what was reported last fall. The CDC has announced changes to the metrics utilized for mask recommendations, based upon COVID-19 hospitalizations and overall hospital capacity, in

addition to the number of new cases. Using this new measurement, Fairfield County’s COVID-19 Community Level is currently classified as “low.”

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has also advised that communities can be more comfortable in relaxing mask guidelines. As our Superintendent of Schools has informed the school community, the Board of Education has suspended its mask mandate effective Monday, in line with the new DPH guidance.

Of course, wearing a mask will always remain an individual choice, and some businesses may still choose to require masks. Please, continue to respect these decisions.

Hopefully the public health conditions will continue to improve. Of course, we will continue to monitor the pandemic, I will provide updates if necessary, and our COVID-19 page on the Town website remains available for information.

Thank you and have a great weekend,

Kenneth M. Kellogg

First Selectman

This article originally appeared on the Monroe Patch