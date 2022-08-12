Monroe Public Schools names Andrew Shaw as interim superintendent

Monroe Public Schools logo

Former Mason Consolidated School District Superintendent Andrew Shaw has been named the interim superintendent for Monroe Public Schools.

MPS' Board of Education unanimously appointed Shaw to lead the district while they continue searching for a permanent replacement for Dr. Julie Everly, who is retiring to become the City of Monroe's Director of Human Resources.

Earlier report: Everly declines offer, Monroe Public Schools continues superintendent search

Shaw

"We are delighted to welcome Andrew Shaw to Monroe Public Schools," Board Vice President Larry Zimmerman said in a statement. "Mr. Shaw has extensive experience as a superintendent and has established strong relationships with school and community leaders throughout Monroe County. We are confident in his knowledge and abilities, and we look forward to working with him as he leads Monroe Public Schools during this period of transition."

Since retiring from Mason two years ago, Shaw has advised educational clients as an employee of Kapnick Insurance Group. He served as Mason's superintendent from 2015-2020, and before that was the superintendent of Pittsford Area Schools from 2007-2014. He also served as an elementary principal in Pittsford, and an elementary teacher in Hudson.

In addition, Shaw served as the Regional President for the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators and on the MASA Council. He earned his bachelor's degree from Adrian College and master's from Michigan State University.

