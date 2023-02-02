Monroe restaurant owner arrested on drug and extortion charges

File logo

A local Monroe restaurant owner was arrested Tuesday in connection to drug and extortion charges.

Lucas Parrish, 43 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with five counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and extortion. Parrish is the owner of Clawdaddy's Crawfish and Oyster Bar.

According to the affidavit, Metro Narcotics Unit and Monroe Police executed a search warrant at Parrish's residence in Sterlington where they located cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, and testosterone.

A female victim filed an extortion complaint against Parrish on Jan. 26, according to court records. The victim said she and Parrish were in an intimate relationship from November 2021 until April 2022. She said when she broke things off with Parrish, she began receiving text messages and phone calls.

The victim said she reconciled with Parrish in August 2022 but ended things in November 2022. She said Parrish continually wanted to get back together despite telling him she was not interested. When the victim refused to speak with Parrish, he allegedly created a website using her name and threatened to post compromising pictures of her on the website.

According to the affidavit, Parrish originally posted a picture on the website of a dog wearing a collar with the victim’s name on it and later posted a picture of the victim with what appeared to be a white substance. The victim said she became scared so she called Parrish and he took the pictures down.

The website was purchased on Jan. 26, according to the affidavit. It is currently still active.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Clawdaddy's owner arrested on drug and extortion charges