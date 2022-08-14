Monroe Public Schools logo

The Monroe Public Schools Board of Education appointed Dr. Scott Behrens to be its newest member at a special meeting on August 11.

Behrens

Behrens, who since Fall of 2020 has served as the Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Success at Monroe County Community College, will serve out the remaining term of Pastor Heather Boone, who resigned from her seat on the board last month.

Behrens' career in education spans more than 25 years, including 15 years as an administrator. Prior to MCCC, he was the Vice President of Teaching and Learning at Northwest Florida State College. His professional experience also includes Dean of

Associate in Arts Programs at Hillsborough Community College, Dean of Academic Affairs and Operations at South University, Chair of Teacher Education at Adrian College, and teaching positions at Adrian College, University of Florida, and Santa Fe Community College.

Behrens earned his Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from the University of Florida. He also has a Master of Arts in Educational Psychology from the University of Arizona and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from McDaniel College.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe school board appoints Dr. Behrens to vacant seat