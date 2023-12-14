Monroe sheriff warns of phone scams

MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is urging the public to be aware of telephone scams taking advantage of Monroe County residents.

On Monday, Dec. 11, several Monroe County residents contacted the sheriff’s department reporting that someone called them claiming to be a police office and proceeding to tell them they had a warrant for their arrest or had missed a court appearance.

The scammer uses the fear of arrest to demand payment through various payment options, providing a barcode sent through text message for the person to send money.

The bar code is fraudulent, despite appearing legitimate, Goodnough said.

Goodnough is reminding residents that law enforcement will never call someone with a warrant and demand money.

Telephone scams should be reported to law enforcement by contacting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

