Monroe teen arrested following fatal shooting of 16-year-old Tuesday morning

Monroe Police Department arrested a Monroe teen following an early Tuesday morning shooting that left another teen dead, according to a news release.

Authorities said police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the corner of Winnsboro Road and Mississippi Street around 5:30 a.m.

A 16-year-old victim was located at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The victim died at the scene from his wounds.

During the initial investigation, a 16-year-old suspect was identified and arrested. He was charged with second-degree murder and was booked at the Green Oaks Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Monroe teen arrested following fatal shooting of 16-year-old