Monroe trooper placed on leave following off-duty DWI arrest

A Monroe trooper was placed on leave Sunday following an off-duty driving DWI arrest.

According to authorities, shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, the Madison Parish Sheriff's Office contacted Louisiana State Police Troop F in reference to a single-vehicle crash involving an off-duty LSP trooper.

Upon arriving at the scene, the driver was identified as 33-year-old David Hamm of Rayville. Authorities suspected that Hamm was impaired and took him into custody. Hamm voluntarily submitted to a breath test and was over the legal limit, authorities said.

Hamms was booked into the Madison Parish Detention Center and charged with driving while under the influence. Currently assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in Troop F, he has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation with all law enforcement property recovered by the department.

Hamms has been employed with LSP since 2014.

